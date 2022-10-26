Roberts, Donnie, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Johnston, James, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Emry, George, services are noon Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Gruel, Tony, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, 314 N. Main St., Tipton.
Gaskins, Marcia, services are 10 a.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Nelson, Blaine, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Reach Church, 1520 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Spencer, Shirley, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Gilbert, Clarence, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road.
Russell, Joyce, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Genda Funeral Home.
Malson, John, a scripture service is 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo
Trexler, Karen, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Riverview Funeral Home, Peru.
Cutter, Glenn, celebration of life will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road, Fishers.
Richards, Linda, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Haley, Jim, celebration of life will be from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday at Martino’s Italian Villa, Kokomo.
LaCaille, Kenneth, services are 3 p.m. Sunday at Brookside Free Methodist Church, Kokomo.
Lasbury, Richard, services are 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.