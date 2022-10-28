Gilbert, Clarence, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road.
Russell, Joyce, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Genda Funeral Home.
Malson, John, a scripture service is 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo
Trexler, Karen, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Riverview Funeral Home, Peru.
Cutter, Glenn, celebration of life will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road, Fishers.
Richards, Linda, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Haley, Jim, celebration of life will be from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday at Martino’s Italian Villa, Kokomo.
LaCaille, Kenneth, services are 3 p.m. Sunday at Brookside Free Methodist Church, Kokomo.
Lasbury, Richard, services are 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Crowder, Sharlot, services are 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.