Richards, Linda, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Haley, Jim, celebration of life will be from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday at Martino’s Italian Villa, Kokomo.
LaCaille, Kenneth, services are 3 p.m. Sunday at Brookside Free Methodist Church, Kokomo.
Sheagley, Sharon, celebration of life will be 6 p.m. Monday at Abbott Funeral Home, Delphi.
Turner, David, services are noon Wednesday at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Boulevard East, Kokomo.
Rossini, Richard, services are 5 p.m. Wednesday at Center Road Church of Christ, 899 W. 300 South, Kokomo.
McKoon, Bradley, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Jones, James, services are 3 p.m. Friday at Knox Cemetery, Point Isabel.
Lasbury, Richard, services are 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Crowder, Sharlot, services are 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
