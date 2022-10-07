Sebree Jr., Raymond, a Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Wayman Chapel AME Church.
Johnson, Peggy, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. U.S. 40, Greenfield.
Pettit-Hinders, Dion, a Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Fairview Baptist Church, 2108 E. Vaile Avenue, Kokomo.
Wolford, Betty, services are noon Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Schwartz, William, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Sand Springs United Methodist Church.
Sebastian, Anthony, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Owsley, Carolyn, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1300 E. North St., Kokomo.
Niederhaus, Herbert, a Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at Shiloh Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North, Kokomo.
Land, John, services are 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at ConneXion Church, Kokomo.
Hollingsworth, Betty, a Celebration of Life will be held at noon Oct. 22 at PASTArrific Italian Restaurant, 3001 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
