Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southeast and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&