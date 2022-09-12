Lowder, Rita, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hossom, Jacqueline, a Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Spence, Danny, a celebration of life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Monday.
Hinkle, Carolyn, services will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Rush, Wanda, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Thomas, Marolyn, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Miller, Robert, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Mamaril, Blas, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Friday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
McIlrath, Evelyn, services are 4 p.m. Friday t Burlington UMC, 113 W 10th St., Burlington.
Bagwell, Walter, services will be at the Courtland Avenue Church of Christ on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.