Harness, William, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home-Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan Road, Burlington.
Pryor, John, services will be livestreamed at 11:45 a.m. Friday at ChristUnited.com/Pryor.
Miller, Robert, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Mamaril, Blas, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Friday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
McIlrath, Evelyn, services are 4 p.m. Friday at Burlington UMC, 113 W. 10th St., Burlington.
Jumper, William, services are 6 p.m. Friday at Fairview Baptist Church, 2108 E. Vaile Avenue, Kokomo.
Taylor, William, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Shirley and Stout Funeral Home and Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Burton, Judith, services are Saturday at 5 p.m. at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Norman, Jana, a celebration of life will take place Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at The Legacy Barn, 951 N. 600 West, Kokomo.
Thrasher, James, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Boulevard, Kokomo.
Lee, George, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Neuhauser, Debra, services are 7 p.m. Monday at Eller’s Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Bagwell, Walter, services are at the Courtland Avenue Church of Christ on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.
