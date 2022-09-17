Taylor, William, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Shirley and Stout Funeral Home and Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Burton, Judith, services are 5 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Norman, Jana, a celebration of life will take place Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at The Legacy Barn, 951 N. 600 West, Kokomo.
Thrasher, James, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Boulevard, Kokomo.
Lee, George, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Neuhauser, Debra, services are 7 p.m. Monday at Eller’s Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Massey, John, services celebrating John’s life are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, 314 N. Main St., Tipton.
Bagwell, Walter, services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Courtland Avenue Church of Christ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.