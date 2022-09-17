Thrasher, James, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Boulevard, Kokomo.
Lee, George, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Neuhauser, Debra, services are 7 p.m. Monday at Eller’s Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Massey, John, services celebrating John’s life are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, 314 N. Main St., Tipton.
Poole, Virginia, services are 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Frazier, Shirley, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Martin, Earl, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Stout and Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Smith, Jackie, a celebration of life will be held at noon Friday at the VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Delon, Shirley, services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Bagwell, Walter, services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Courtland Avenue Church of Christ.
