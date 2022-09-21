Massey, John, services celebrating John’s life are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, 314 N. Main St., Tipton.
Cates, Lester, services are 10 a.m. Thursday at Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 2015 N. 300 West, Marion.
Paikos, James, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton.
Neuschwanger, Rebecca, services are noon Thursday at The Funeral Chapel of Powell and Deckard.
Poole, Virginia, services are 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Moore, James, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home.
Frazier, Shirley, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Martin, Earl, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Stout and Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Smith, Jackie, a celebration of life will be held at noon Friday at the VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Marx, Brandon, services celebrating Brandon’s life are noon Saturday at the Greater Life Church, 950 E. 00 North South, Greentown.
Roberts, Della, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Victory Church of God.
Boswell, Larry, a celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Danville Friends Church, 45 N. 200 East, Danville.
Sheetz, Steven, a celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Galveston United Methodist Church.
Baldwin, Rosemary, services are 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Tracewell, Patricia, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Delon, Shirley, services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Bagwell, Walter, services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Courtland Avenue Church of Christ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.