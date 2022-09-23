Moore, James, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home.
Frazier, Shirley, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Martin, Earl, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Stout and Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Smith, Jackie, a celebration of life will be held at noon Friday at the VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Michner, Jerry, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Christian Life Fellowship, 1009 Holiday Drive, Greentown.
Marx, Brandon, services celebrating Brandon’s life are noon Saturday at the Greater Life Church, 950 E. 00 North South, Greentown.
Roberts, Della, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Victory Church of God.
Lyon, Ronald, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo
Boswell, Larry, a celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Danville Friends Church, 45 N. 200 East, Danville.
Sheetz, Steven, a celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at Galveston United Methodist Church.
Baldwin, Rosemary, services are 10:30 a.m. Monday at Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Leep, Kathleen, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Tracewell, Patricia, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Beane, Thomas, a small gathering will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Albright Cemetery.
Delon, Shirley, services are 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Bagwell, Walter, services are 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Courtland Avenue Church of Christ.
Buffin, Darlene, a memorial will be held at noon Oct. 3 at In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.