Corbin, Leewan, a celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Grace Memorial Institutional COGIC.
Marx, Brandon, services celebrating Brandon’s life are noon Saturday at the Greater Life Church, 950 E. 00 North South, Greentown.
Mortz, Susanna, services are noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Roberts, Della, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Victory Church of God.
Lyon, Ronald, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo
Boswell, Larry, a celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Danville Friends Church, 45 N. 200 East, Danville.
Sheetz, Steven, a celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at Galveston United Methodist Church.
Baldwin, Rosemary, services are 10:30 a.m. Monday at Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Leep, Kathleen, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Tracewell, Patricia, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Stafford, Mona, services are noon Wednesday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton.
Beane, Thomas, a small gathering will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Albright Cemetery.
Delon, Shirley, services are 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Bagwell, Walter, services are 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Courtland Avenue Church of Christ.
Buffin, Darlene, a memorial will be held at noon Oct. 3 at In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo.
