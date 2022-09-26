Baldwin, Rosemary, services are 10:30 a.m. Monday at Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.

Leep, Kathleen, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.

Tracewell, Patricia, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.

Stafford, Mona, services are noon Wednesday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton.

Fouch, Janet “Sue,” services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.

McCool, Mary Jo, a Requiem Mass will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St.

Beane, Thomas, a small gathering will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Albright Cemetery.

Delon, Shirley, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.

Bagwell, Walter, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at the Courtland Avenue Church of Christ.

Buffin, Darlene, a memorial will be held at noon Oct. 3 at In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo.

