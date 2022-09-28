Stafford, Mona, services are noon Wednesday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton.
Wolf, Donna, services are 7 p.m. Wednesday at North Grove Church.
Fouch, Janet “Sue,” services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
McCool, Mary Jo, a Requiem Mass will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Surack, Michael, services celebrating Michael’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Hicks, Steven, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Swaim, Edward, services are 5 p.m. Friday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.
Martin, Mary, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Beane, Thomas, a small gathering will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Albright Cemetery.
Delon, Shirley, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Bagwell, Walter, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at the Courtland Avenue Church of Christ.
Buffin, Darlene, a memorial will be held at noon Oct. 3 at In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo.
