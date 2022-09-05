Collins, Polyanna, services are 7 p.m. Tuesday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.
Bratton, Robert, services are 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel.
Smith, Dorothy, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley and Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hillman, Julia, funeral Mass will be held at noon Wednesday at St. Joan of Arc Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Waggoner, Billie, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley and Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Wunder, Stephen, services are 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Kistler, Linda, services are 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
