Bratton, Sarah, services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Second Presbyterian Church.
Smith, Dorothy, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley and Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hillman, Julia, funeral Mass is noon Wednesday at St. Joan of Arc Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Waggoner, Billie, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley and Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Wunder, Stephen, services are 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Sullivan, Joyce, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Jerome Christian Church, 9535 E. 100 South, Greentown.
Whitehouse, Joan, services are 2 p.m. Friday, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Oaks, Mary, services are 3 p.m. Friday in Albright Cemetery, Kokomo.
Kistler, Linda, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Harris, David, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Cunningham, Kim, services are 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
