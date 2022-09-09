Sullivan, Joyce, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Jerome Christian Church, 9535 E. 100 South, Greentown.
Whitehouse, Joan, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Oaks, Mary, services are 3 p.m. Friday in Albright Cemetery, Kokomo.
Lester, Linda, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Gossett, James, a celebration of life will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Greater Mt. Olive Temple, 600 E. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Nix, Leo, a Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 2122 Old Romney Road, Lafayette.
Kistler, Linda, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Harris, David, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Cunningham, Kim, a celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Lowder, Rita, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hossom, Jacqueline, a Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Spence, Danny, a celebration of life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Monday.
Rush, Wanda, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Tygart, Robert, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary Main Chapel, 725 S. Main, Kokomo.
