Horne, Vickie, services are 1:30 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Rodriguez, Noah, services are 5 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Fording Kennedy, Sherry, services are 9:30 a.m. tomorrow at Shirley & Stout Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Ellis, Ruth, services are 1 p.m. tomorrow at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
