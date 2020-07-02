GREENTOWN — The Greentown Public Library is offering a “Games & Grub” program for teens and tweens from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 8, 15, 22 and 29 at the adult/teen branch of the library.
Weather permitting, a free picnic-style meal will be served outside. Games and activities also will be available. If inclement weather occurs, the program will be moved inside. Attendees may enter their name in a drawing to win a prize at each Wednesday program. It is helpful to the planners if attendees register at 765-628-3534.
