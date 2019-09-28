A video of “The Queen’s Garden” will be shown during a meeting of the Garden Wall Garden Club at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at the South Branch of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 1755 E. Center Road.
Everyone who attends will receive either a perennial plant or seeds for the garden. There will be an English-style refreshment table. Those who attend will discuss things that currently need to be done in gardens. There will be time for questions and comments.
Call or text 480-241-7728 for more information or to let the group know you are coming. RSVP is not necessary, but appreciated.
