The public is invited to the Garden Wall Garden Club meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 1 in the home garden of Phyllis and Bob Cupp, 3121 Lamplighter Lane. Horticulturist Roby Bales will be the speaker.
There will be time for comments, questions and refreshments. Those who attend should bring a lawn chair, drink and an umbrella, if rain is expected. Call or text 480-241-7728 for more information. An RSVP is not necessary but is appreciated.
