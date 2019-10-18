The local Purdue Extension office in Howard County is planning a Master Gardener class beginning in the spring of 2020. The class will be 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays March 3 through May 26, 2020, at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s South Branch.
The Purdue Master Gardener Program provides the citizens of Indiana a chance to grow in knowledge and ability. The original Master Gardener program was created in 1972 in Seattle, Washington, as a response to the overwhelming demand for home gardening information.
Indiana’s program began in 1978 with four participating counties. Approximately 40 Indiana counties now have active Master Gardener programs. They provide a learning framework for participants to increase their knowledge on a wide variety of horticultural subjects. In turn, participants volunteer and help others grow by sharing knowledge while providing leadership and service in educational gardening activities within their communities.
Howard County Master Gardeners are in charge of the community garden at Ivy Tech, which donates the produce to local charities. They volunteer the manpower for the upkeep of the Howard County Veterans Memorial, provide hosts and guides for the annual Howard County Garden Stroll, and are involved in additional projects.
To preregister (not required, but encouraged) or to join the mailing list to find out more about future classes, visit https://bit.ly/2mr9DwG (the link is case sensitive). A formal registration link will be provided to those who are interested in the class at a date closer to the beginning of the class.
For more information, contact Mathias Ingle at Howard County Purdue Extension office, 765-456-2313 or rmingle@purdue.edu.
