Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore presented Gary Rhum with a key to the city of Kokomo on Sunday during an open house at Rhum Academy of Music. Rhum, a long-time music instructor, is retiring from the business he opened in 2008.
Rhum established the academy with 70 students who he was teaching from his home. It has grown to over 200 students and more than a dozen instructors.
The Rhum Academy of Music has earned several state and local honors, including the 2012 Economic Development and Growth through Entrepreneurship (EDGE) award presented by Lieutenant Governor Becky Skillman.
“There are few who have worked as diligently to unlock the musical talents of so many in our community than Gary,” Moore said in a press release. “We celebrate his retirement, but we know that the musical legacy he created as a teacher will resonate through his students.”
The key to the city is the highest honor that a mayor can bestow upon a citizen. The tradition of giving out a key to the city dates back to medieval times, when cities were surrounded by walls, with gates that were guarded during the day and locked at night. If someone was honored with a key to the city, it meant that he or she was a friend to the community, who had earned the respect and trust of city leaders.
