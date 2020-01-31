The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library offers a variety of Genealogy Short Classes. Each provides a brief overview of popular topics. The classes are designed to give the researcher the tools to continue a study of family history – or history in general. Hands-on time is included in each class.

Online registration is required at KHCPL.org under “events.”

Genealogy Short Classes are from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays at the Main Branch.

The February dates and topics are:

  • Feb. 6: Exploring Your House History
  • Feb. 13: Organizing Family Photos
  • Feb. 20: Filling Out Basic Charts
  • Feb: 27: Using Scanners

