The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library offers a variety of Genealogy Short Classes. Each provides a brief overview of popular topics. The classes are designed to give the researcher the tools to continue a study of family history – or history in general. Hands-on time is included in each class.
Online registration is required at KHCPL.org under “events.”
Genealogy Short Classes are from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays at the Main Branch.
The February dates and topics are:
- Feb. 6: Exploring Your House History
- Feb. 13: Organizing Family Photos
- Feb. 20: Filling Out Basic Charts
- Feb: 27: Using Scanners
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.