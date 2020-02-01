Learn to make crocheted rose at Makerspace
Learn basic crochet skills, such as slip knot, foundation chain, single crochet, double crochet, half-double crochet and triple crochet, while making a yarn rose at SHAK Makerspace, 210 W. Monroe St. The class is 6 p.m. Feb. 12.
The cost is $3 for members and $5 for non-members. There is a supply of yarn and crochet hooks at Makerspace, but it is recommended that you bring your own yarn and the size hook listed on the yarn label. Do not bring extra bulky, superfine or novelty yarns.
Registration is required.
Learn string art at Greentown
GREENTOWN — The Greentown Public Library will offer a free string art craft for February’s selection in the Crafterdark series. The program is 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4.
Registration is required at 765-628-3534.
Genealogy group to hear author
Sharon Cowan will discuss her book about the Green River Murders during a meeting of the Howard County Genealogical Society from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 10. The group meets in the Genealogy Department at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St.
The public is welcome. For more information, call 765-626-0839 or go to www.hcgsindiana.org.
VFW to serve pork chops
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1152 will serve a pork chop dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at 920 N. Washington St. The cost is $10.
The meal includes two ¾-inch pork chops, two sides and a roll.
DJ music will be provided by Louie from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information, call the VFW at 765-452-1521.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.