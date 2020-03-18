INDIANAPOLIS — In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana finished the Girl Scout Cookie booth season a day early, canceling more than 420 booth sales across 45 counties March 15. The council is buying back the remaining Girl Scout Cookie inventory, nearly 30,000 packages, from local Girl Scouts and funding all troop proceeds to make sure girls don’t lose out on the experiences that cookie sales fund.
To help fund this effort, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is asking for community support. People who would like to help Girl Scouts of Central Indiana underwrite this effort may visit www.girlscoutsindiana.org/donate for more information.
Girl Scouts will still sell cookies through their Digital Cookie web pages and to friends and families through March 31.
