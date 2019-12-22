FORT WAYNE — During this season of giving, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give the gift of life to help ensure patients don’t have to worry about the availability of blood this winter. Blood and platelet donations of all types are needed, especially type O.
Holiday travel and severe winter weather often lead to a decline in blood donations. Across the U.S., 37 blood drives have already been canceled since Dec. 1, resulting in more than 1,000 uncollected donations. However, a patient’s need for lifesaving treatment doesn’t take a vacation or stop for nasty weather. Blood and platelets are needed every day for those receiving treatment for cancer and leukemia, accident and burn victims and surgical patients, among others.
As a special thank you for being the lifeline for patients this holiday season, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross through Jan. 5 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
To schedule an appointment to donate, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Carroll County
Burlington
- 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 7, Burlington Community Park, East Fifth Street.
Cass County
Galveston
- 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 14, Galveston United Methodist Church, 515 S. Maple St.
Logansport
- 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 6, Shiloh Christian Church, 1047 N. 350 West.
Royal Center
- 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 30, Royal Center United Methodist Church, 204 S. Market St.
Twelve Mile
- 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 8, Twelve Mile Community Building, 8030 E. Indiana 16
Clinton County
Frankfort
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 26, First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 352 W. Clinton St.
Grant County
Jonesboro
- 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 8, Westview Wesleyan, 1300 W. Sixth St.
Marion
- 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 27, Marion Public Library, 600 S. Washington.
- 3 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6, Texas Roadhouse, 4200 S. Western Ave.
Swayzee
- 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 3, Swayzee Fire Department, 108 N. Washington St.
Howard County
Kokomo
- Noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 26, Chapel Hill Church, 2600 W. Alto Road
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 31, Martino's, 1929 N. Washington St.
- Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 3, Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Blvd. E.
- 1:30 to 6 p.m. Jan. 7, Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road.
- Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 9, First Friends Meeting, 1801 Zartman Road.
Miami County
Peru
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 26, Dukes Memorial Hospital, 275 W. 12th Street
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 28, First Christian Church, 53 W. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.