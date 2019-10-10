FORT WAYNE — During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood or platelets to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women, and more than 268,000 women are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.
Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are needed to ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank you, those who come to give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Terms apply; see rcblood.org/game.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 16-31:
Carroll County
Flora
- 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17, Flora United Methodist Church, 107 E. Main St.
Cass County
Galveston
- 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 29, Galveston United Methodist Church, 515 S. Maple St.
Clinton County
Frankfort
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31, First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 352 W. Clinton St.
Grant County
Swayzee
- 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21, Swayzee United Methodist Church, 306 S Washington
Howard County
Kokomo
- 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 22, First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26, Bethany Fellowship School, 600 E. 5169 North.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29, Ascension St. Vincent, 1907 W. Sycamore St.
- 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St.
Oakford
- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19, Fairfield Christian Church, 1476 E. 400 South.
Miami County
Peru
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19, First Christian Church, 53 W. Main St.
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24, Dukes Memorial Hospital, 275 W. 12th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.