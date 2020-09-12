National Good Neighbor Day is observed annually. Join the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library in celebrating the importance of good neighbors.
During the National Good Neighbor Day Bonfire program at 6 p.m. Sept. 25, at the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom at KHCPL Russiaville, you can enjoy music and s’mores while greeting your neighbors.
Bring your own camp chair, practice social distancing, and please wear a mask. This event will only be held if the weather permits being outside.
