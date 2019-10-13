Grace United Methodist Church is holding a Wave of Candlelight Service from 6:30 to 8 p .m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 in honor of national Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.
Everyone at the service will light a candle at 7 p.m. for a full hour in conjunction with other events nationwide so a "continuous wave of light" will be shinning across the country. The event will also allow parents to remember their children lost to a miscarriage or death.
Linda Znachko, from He Knows Your Name, will share a special message to close out the event.
Doors open at 6:15 p.m. The church is located at 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
