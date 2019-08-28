The Kokomo Humane Society has announced that the organization has been able to begin using its new surgery suite due to a grant from the Banfield Foundation.
The $15,000 grant has allowed the Humane Society to purchase surgery equipment for the new shelter’s surgery. The equipment has made it possible to begin performing spay/neuter surgeries in the facility for shelter cats as of Aug. 22. The surgeries are beginning with feline neuter and in time will expand to surgery for spay and neuter for both dogs and cats.
“Being able to spay and neuter shelter animals in house will be a great advantage for both the animals and the adopters,” said Karen Wolfe, executive director. “In-house surgery will enable us to have animals altered before going onto the adoption floor and ready to go to their new homes for same-day adoptions.
“While our surgery suite is not yet complete with all tools and equipment we need to do all of the surgery, we are thrilled to have a significant start,” said Wolfe “This is a project that will continue to develop and grow, providing countless benefits. We are extremely grateful to the Banfield Foundation for helping us to better serve the animals we care for.”
For more information about the Kokomo Humane Society or the Banfield Foundation, visit www.kokomohumane.org or www.banfield.com/banfield-foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.