GREENTOWN — The Greentown Libraries’ Used Book Sale is continuing to run until July 18.
Historically located at the Howard County 4-H Fair, as well as at the Adult/Teen Library, it is solely operating at the Adult/Teen Library this year due to the risk of the COVID-19 virus.
The Library is located at 421 S. Harrison St.(housed within Eastern High School) in Greentown and is open during the library’s hours of operation.
All items are 50 cents unless otherwise marked. Proceeds go to the libraries' programming fund.
Call 765-628-3534 for more information.
