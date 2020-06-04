GREENTOWN — Greentown Libraries’ summer reading theme is “Imagine Your Story” and runs July 6 through 31.
It will primarily involve virtual programs. Start your summer with a summer reading bingo card from the library. Register online to receive a card electronically, or stop by the library to pick one up.
In addition to summer bingo, join the virtual programs by picking up a weekly activity bag and watching videos to complete the project. Post a picture of the completed project on the library’s Facebook page. Participants must register to receive activity bags and may call 765-628-3534 for more information.
