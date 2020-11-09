The Greentown Adult/High School Library has closed until Nov. 19.
A post from the library on its Facebook page Monday noted the closure is due to a positive COVID-19 test in the adult/teen branch of the library.
"This individual was last in attendance on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020," the post reads. "This individual has not been in attendance after that day."
All materials currently checked out will not incur fines and patrons should retain them until the library opens again, according to a press release from the library.
The Greentown Children’s Library will remain open.
The Facebook post also said the Howard County Health Department and Eastern Howard School Corporation have been informed.
According to Eastern Howard School Corporation Superintendent Keith Richie, the school does not need to close due to the positive test.
