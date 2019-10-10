GREENTOWN — AARP Smart Driver, the driving refresher course from AARP Driver Safety, will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Greentown Public Library. The class is taught by a certified volunteer instructor.
Many participants may be eligible for a multi-year insurance discount after taking the course. Participants are encouraged to check with their insurance agent to see if they are eligible. There are no tests required to pass the course.
The class is open to drivers of all ages and costs $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Lunch is at the expense of the attendee during the extended lunch break.
Participants can register by calling the library at 765-628-3534. Arrive 15 minutes before class to complete registration. Bring your AARP membership number (if applicable) and driver’s license to class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.