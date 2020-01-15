Greentown Library to have game night Jan 15, 2020 6 hrs ago GREENTOWN — Teens 12 and older are invited to a monthly after-school evening of gaming at the Greentown Public Library. The program will be 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 23. Admission is free, but registration is required at 765-628-3534. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Greentown Public Library Gaming Game Admission Program Teens Evening Night Recommended for you PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles2 dead in Greentown shootingFacebook post shows Kokomo city councilman calling Muslims 'Goat-Humpers'Dollar General coming to Kokomo's north sidePolice ID murder/suicide victimsMan shot at Turtle Creek Apts.'They are heroes to me': Kokomo woman thanks first responders who helped her during crashFeds accuse Community Health Network of Medicare fraudFiat to invest $400M in Kokomo plantTaking flight: DNR host bald eagle watches in central IndianaTaylor show choir sets sail Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Entertainment NOW
