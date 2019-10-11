GREENTOWN — Samaritan Caregivers and the SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Programs) office will have a Medicare open enrollment program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St. Counseling will be provided at no cost
Participants should bring their Medicare card and a list of medications. They can register by calling the library at 765-628-3534.
Counselors do not sell or endorse insurance. They provide an objective view of all Medicare options and are trained and certified by the State of Indiana and Medicare.
