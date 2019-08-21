GREENTOWN — The Greentown Main Street Association has announced the winners of the Art and Photography Show at the Meridian Street Christian Church. Ribbons, provided by Winners Choice, were given to the top three in each category, and cash awards were given to the first-place winners and Best of Show.
The Best of Show award went to Jim McAdams for “The Poser.”
The show may be viewed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Admission is free, and the church is handicap accessible.
Awards went to:
Professional Fine Art: first, Marcia Brantley, “Molly”; second, Donald Wilka, “Big Yellow Dog”; third, Barbara Pence, “Found.”
Amateur Fine Art: first, Emma Hapner, “The Hare”; second, Dianna Walston, “Just Hatched”; third, Kathy Castleberry, “Old Red Auto.”
Junior Fine Art: first, Madison Sparks, “Pointe.”
Professional Photo: first, Jim McAdams, “The Poser”; second, Isaac Beachy, “Rugged Past”; third, David Imboden, “Three’s Company.”
Amateur Photo: first, Marilyn Dillman, “Night Descending”; second, Marilyn Dillman, “Calm Waters”; third, Lynne Kurtz, “ Vermont, IN.”
Junior Photo: first, Sam Amos, “Beauties Correlation”; second, Sam Amos, “Golden Dawn”; third, Sam Amos, “The Fog of War.”
Professional 3D: first, James Hartley, “Segmented Bowl”; second, James Hartley, “Stain Glass Rim Bowl.”
Amateur 3D: first, Kathy Castleberry, “Flower Bird“; second, Dianna Walston, “Nature’s Handprint”; third, Kathy Castleberry, “Mosaic Pot.”
