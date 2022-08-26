The Greentown Public Library will host a trip to Indiana Premium Outlets on Saturday Dec. 3.
Located south of Indianapolis on Interstate 65, at Edinburgh exit., the outlet features 70 stores.
Imperial Travel Motor Coach will begin loading at 7:30 a.m. and will leave Greentown Library at 8 a.m. The group will return around 8:00 p.m. Cost is $50.
Space is limited, so call 765-628-3534 to reserve your spot. Reservations are not complete until non-refundable money is received. Make checks payable to Greentown Public Library.
