Joyce Brooks, aftercare coordinator at Stout Funeral Homes, has announced Next Steps Grief Sessions, open to the community. The sessions are free, and registration may be made by calling 765-453-4400.

“Grief Due to the Death of a Loved One” will be offered from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from Sept. 25 through Oct. 30 at Macedonia Christian Church, 1532 S. 500 East.

“Grief Due to the Death of a Child of Any Age,” facilitated by Joyce Brooks and Amber Broman, will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 26 through Oct. 31, at Big Ben Coffee Shop, 1230 W. Jefferson St., at the corner of Phillips and Jefferson streets.

“Finding Hope in Grief” is a casual monthly grief session open to all from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. No registration is required.

Also available from Crossroads North Campus is “Grief Share – Your Journey from Mourning to Joy.” Sessions are 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 26 at 116 N. Main St. Facilitated by Joyce Brooks and Becky Brooks, participants are welcome to join at any time.

