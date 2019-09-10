Joyce Brooks, aftercare coordinator at Stout Funeral Homes, has announced Next Steps Grief Sessions, open to the community. The sessions are free, and registration may be made by calling 765-453-4400.
“Grief Due to the Death of a Loved One” will be offered from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from Sept. 25 through Oct. 30 at Macedonia Christian Church, 1532 S. 500 East.
“Grief Due to the Death of a Child of Any Age,” facilitated by Joyce Brooks and Amber Broman, will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 26 through Oct. 31, at Big Ben Coffee Shop, 1230 W. Jefferson St., at the corner of Phillips and Jefferson streets.
“Finding Hope in Grief” is a casual monthly grief session open to all from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. No registration is required.
Also available from Crossroads North Campus is “Grief Share – Your Journey from Mourning to Joy.” Sessions are 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 26 at 116 N. Main St. Facilitated by Joyce Brooks and Becky Brooks, participants are welcome to join at any time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.