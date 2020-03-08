Kokomo Area Creation Care will host Phil Steby, who will speak about the history and possible future of rail passenger service in Indiana. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. March 12 at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road.
Steby is a board member of the National Alliance Rail Passengers (NARP), Rail Users Network (RUN), and the Indiana Passenger Rail Alliance, where he also serves as treasurer. He retired from Amtrak after 32 years of on-board service running coast-to-coast, working most routes out of Chicago and the Midwest.
He also is a retired military logistics officer, having worked over 28 years in the Air Force and Army as a staff officer and commander operating an Army Railway Battalion. Prior to retirement, his last duty assignment was at the Pentagon.
The rail organizations work with state and local governments to provide and plan for passenger rail service in the state. They are advocating for the establishment of an Indiana Passenger Rail Commission.
