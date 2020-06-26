The community is encouraged to join a group gathering to pray on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse in Kokomo at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The effort, led by Julie Hertzog and Rhonda Hill, was organized with the hope mothers and other women would join together to pray following the unrest throughout the country.
“God put some things on my heart, and one of those was it’s really important for me to gather with a group of diverse women to pray,” Hertzog said. “I guess the inspiration was when George Floyd called out to his mother, that it was a cry that resonated with mothers all over. So, this event is sort of a response – it’s a way of us answering that cry.
“It’s our way of standing together – it’s not so much a protest as it is an opportunity for us to testify to the goodness in God and our hope in Him for a better tomorrow for our community, our nation, … so we are standing together, crying out to God together and just asking for his blessing in our community.”
Hertzog is also reaching out to female police officers and officer's spouses to come testify and pray together. Hertzog hopes the community, regardless of gender or occupation, choose to join in prayer with the group downtown.
“This is not a time for us to be silent,” she said. “It’s going to take our whole community to stand together for there to be change”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.