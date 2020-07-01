Today it now is illegal in Indiana to hold cellphones or tablets while driving.
The new law was passed by the General Assembly this past March and prohibits drivers from using a mobile device while driving – even when stopped at a red light – unless it’s to dial 911. The law does allow for the use of voice-operated or hands-free technology such as speakerphone and Bluetooth.
During the first few months with the Hands Free While Driving law in effect, Indiana State Police will focus on educating drivers on the new law, according to a press release from Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office.
However, following the initial education campaign, drivers found in violation of the hands free law can be subject to fine of up to $500. Beginning in July 2021, drivers could also have points assessed against their driver’s licenses for violating the law.
Previously, it was illegal in Indiana to type, send and read text messages while driving, but law enforcement found that difficult to enforce. Now, police will be able to give tickets to anyone they see with a cellphone in their hand while driving.
The law aims to reduce crashes due to distracted driving, which caused more than 10,400 crashes in Indiana last year, according to Indiana State Police.
For more information, please visit HandsFreeIndiana.com.
