The Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department will host a Fall Festival/Ghoulish Gala in conjunction with its annual Haunted Trail Walk on Saturday at Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road.
The free event will include a trick-or-treat trail from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Vendors will be set up, and there will be a contest for the best decorated booth. Attendees are encouraged to bring already carved or decorated pumpkins for a chance to win a prize.
From 6 to 8:30 p.m., there will be a haunted trail walk through the wooded section of the park. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume.
Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Those with younger children who do not want to be scared are encouraged to visit the haunted trail walk between 6 and 6:45 p.m. before the sun sets.
If you have any questions about this program or other Parks & Recreation programs; please contact the KPRD office at 765-456-7275, visit the Parks & Recreation page on the city’s website at www.cityofkokomo.org, or refer to the “Kokomo Parks & Recreation Dept.” page on Facebook.
