Haynes International Inc. reported last Friday tripling its net income in the second quarter compared to last year.
The Kokomo-based company saw net income of $4.1 million in , compared to $1.5 million during the same period a year ago. That's despite seeing an overall decrease in demand in part due to the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX. The company produces high-performance alloys used in the aerospace and chemical processing industries.
In March, the company temporarily laid off 765 employees at its two facilities in Kokomo due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A majority of the employees returned to work in mid-April.
Going forward, the company anticipates "elevated uncertainty" and "lower demand" due to COVID-19, with expected revenue and profit to be "well below" those saw in the last few months.
