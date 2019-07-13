Health fair to be in Arcadia
ARCADIA — Autumnwood Village Assisted Living Community, Miller’s Merry Manor, and Home Health Care Solutions will sponsor a senior health and education fair from noon to 4 p.m. July 25 at Arcadia Christian Church, 26901 Indiana 19. The event is free to the public.
There will be free health screenings and information, in addition to blood pressure checks, vendors, speakers throughout the event, and bingo at 3:30 p.m. The first 100 visitors will receive a free sack lunch.
For more information, call 765-675-8791.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.