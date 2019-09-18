{div class=”WordSection1”}“A Taste of the Holidays, Heartland’s Holiday Cookbook” is our keepsake magazine that includes recipes from our readers in Howard, Cass and surrounding counties.
Submit your favorite holiday recipes today. They can include appetizers, sides, main course, dessert, breads, or beverages.
Visit http://heartlandindiana.com/taste/ to submit your recipe information before Oct. 15 to be included in the cookbook.
We’ll need your name, the name of city or town you live in, recipe title, ingredients, directions, and number of servings – be specific on measurements and directions – and if you have a photo of the finished piece, submit that as well.
For more information, call 765-454-8578.{/div}
