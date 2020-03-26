The Howard County Historical Society is looking for a new executive director.
The organization's current executive director, Dave Broman, is planning to retire this spring, according to a Wednesday press release from the Historical Society. Broman was named the the executive director in 2012, but has been a member and leader in the Historical Society for about three decades.
The Historical Society is now seeking candidates for the position of executive director of the organization.
Responsibilities include overseeing the operations and activities of the organization, museum and staff, including fundraising efforts and representing the Historical Society and Howard County Museum to the public. Candidates with a master’s degree are preferred, but those with a bachelor’s degree and applicable experience will be considered.
The complete job description can be found at howardcountymuseum.org/employment
Applications should be submitted as soon as possible.
