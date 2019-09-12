GREENTOWN – On Sept. 27 the Greentown Historical Society opens a permanent exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” made possible by a grant from Indiana Humanities Initiative.
It features a timeline of significant events in the history of eastern Howard County, from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to today. In addition, it is accompanied by displays of Eastern High School football through the decades, the grocery stores of eastern Howard County, and the cameras and equipment used by Jenkins Studio during 50 years of business.
The History Center, 103 E. Main St., is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays and 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays. The building is handicap accessible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.