Holiday concert in Greentown 3 hrs ago GREENTOWN — Meridian Street Christian Church, 205 N. Meridian St., will present its 23rd annual "Carols by Candlelight" concert at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8. The program will feature Kerry Ellison, Sally Duke and Cami Shrock.
